Race for the NPL NSW Men's Premiership continues

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 10:00am
It was goal number 24 for Rockdale's golden boot and captain Alec Urosevski who has been in stunning form this year. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden produced a late goal to edge out Central Coast Mariners 2-1 to keep its NPL Premiership hopes alive thanks to a wonder goal by competition golden boot slayer Alec Urosevski at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

