Rockdale Ilinden produced a late goal to edge out Central Coast Mariners 2-1 to keep its NPL Premiership hopes alive thanks to a wonder goal by competition golden boot slayer Alec Urosevski at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
The home side held out and secured the points with three matches remaining and only four points adrift of current league leaders APIA Leichhardt. The race for the NPL NSW Men's Premiership continues.
An early error at the back for Rockdale presented the Mariners with a gift to open the scoring but Lachlan Griffiths equalised with 12 minutes to play for Ilinden before Alec Urosevski scored a goal worthy of winning the points in the 87th minute.
Urosevski had the first shot of the match six minutes in with a low free-kick that Mariners goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen parried away, but Central Coast opened the scoring four minutes later in an early shock for the Rockdale title-chasers.
Brandtman stole the ball from Griffiths just inside the Rockdale half, racing in and slotting it past goalkeeper Devenish-Meares.
Ilinden captain Urosevski continued to threaten and just before the half-hour mark a sharp turn in the box saw the forward lash one goalward that Peraic-Cullen tipped onto the left post.
Despite a barrage from the hosts after conceding, Central Coast kept their slender lead intact until the break and shots were few and far between in the second half with Rockdale still chasing.
The home side made a habit of utilizing dangerous set pieces in the match, and one finally paid off in the 78th minute with Griffiths meeting a left-sided delivery to nod the ball in.
When it looked like time was running out, Rockdale's captain stepped up with a spectacular effort.
Bai Antoniou got the ball in from the left for Urosveski who produced one of the goals of the season performing a match-winning bicycle kick straight in.
It was goal number 24 for Urosevski who has been in stunning form this year.
Rockdale are back at home this Sunday at 3pm playing NWS Spirit FC at Ilinden Sports Centre.
In the other local result Blacktown City and St George City shared the spoils in a vital Round 27 fixture of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition at Landen Stadium on Sunday.
Blacktown City twice had the lead but in the end were pegged back twice by a determined St George City outfit, including a penalty in stoppage time to Kosta Petratos that gave the visitors an important away point.
St George sit in fifth place and face Sutherland at Penshurst Park on Saturday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.