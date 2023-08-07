This season is the biggest NRL Telstra Women's Premiership ever and it still has only nine rounds.
After the Sharks second NRLW defeat from their three games played the star studded team has to soon learn how to win or their inaugural season will be over before the half way mark.
On Saturday a 69th minute Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell try enabled the Titans to maintain their unbeaten start to the NRLW season with a 10-8 defeat of the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium.
Trailing 8-0 at halftime, the Titans did not lead at any time in the match until Ormond-Maunsell dived over to score with just 90 seconds on the clock and snatch victory after fullback Evania Pelite combined with halfback Sienna Lofipo.
The Sharks had dominated the early exchanges and were rewarded when Kiana Takairangi scored in the corner in the 14th minute after a perfectly weighted pass from five-eighth Emma Tonegato and quick hands out wide.
The missed conversion was costly and they were over again in the 26th minute after a fast shift of the ball to fullback Andie Robinson, whose pace and determination resulted in a try in the right-side corner.
Another missed conversion attempt by Tayla Preston saw the Sharks leading 8-0, but both try's were corner marker knock overs.
The Titans came out firing in the second half and had the first opportunity to score with Shaylee Bent putting it down in the 45th minute after a failed strip by Sharks Holli Wheeler forced the ball loose.
The conversion reduced the deficit for the visitors to 8-6 and they finally finished stronger than the Sharks.
In some positives the experienced Jillaroos World Cup forward Holli Wheeler made an impressive Sharks NRLW debut after recovering from knee surgery and ran 97 metres in 49 minutes and she will make a difference.
Sharks coach Tony Herman said he thought they set the game up in the first half and played some really good footy.
" In the second half we just couldn't seem to get to where we wanted to and we didn't kick well, and we just seem to go away from the plan.
" We didn't challenge them enough and they come and got us in the end."
Cronulla are at home again this Sunday when they host Sydney Roosters on at PointsBet Stadium and will be hoping fullback Jada Taylor is available to return from an ankle injury, while prop Harata Butler has completed her one-match suspension for a hip drop tackle.
Its a good test as the Roosters sit in third on the ladder and the Sharks in seventh.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
