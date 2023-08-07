St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Schools
What's on

De La Salle Caringbah and Our Lady Of Mercy College Burraneer production in partnership with Australian Theatre For Young Poeple (ATYP)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two schools have combined on a production from August 9-11. Picture supplied
Two schools have combined on a production from August 9-11. Picture supplied

A combined production from De La Salle Caringbah and Our Lady Of Mercy College Burraneer is being performed from August 9-11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.