Claire's having trouble connecting... IRL that is. Enter SAAM: A Social Ally Android Machine - her 'shortcut to friendship.' Configured based on her digital behaviour and social media profiles, SAAM's an expert at connection - which is great, because Claire's birthday is next week and the RSVPs are sitting at a grand total of zero. Not great. With SAAM's help, Claire's circles are growing. The foodies, the handballers, even the SRC kids start to invite her to things. Nothing stands in her way, except of course her crippling social anxiety.