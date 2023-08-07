A combined production from De La Salle Caringbah and Our Lady Of Mercy College Burraneer is being performed from August 9-11.
In partnership with Australian Theatre For Young Poeple (ATYP), the production is one to mark in the calendar.
SAAM is a comedy misadventure following 14-year-old Claire as she navigates the wild world of friendship, identity and the dark web.
Claire's having trouble connecting... IRL that is. Enter SAAM: A Social Ally Android Machine - her 'shortcut to friendship.' Configured based on her digital behaviour and social media profiles, SAAM's an expert at connection - which is great, because Claire's birthday is next week and the RSVPs are sitting at a grand total of zero. Not great. With SAAM's help, Claire's circles are growing. The foodies, the handballers, even the SRC kids start to invite her to things. Nothing stands in her way, except of course her crippling social anxiety.
August 9-11 at De La Catholic College hall.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
