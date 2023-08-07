St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks break losing streak

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO's Dino Mezzatesta and Stuart McCarthy and squad members Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo as well as young guns Kade Dykes and Sam Stonestreet. Picture John Veage
CEO's Dino Mezzatesta and Stuart McCarthy and squad members Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo as well as young guns Kade Dykes and Sam Stonestreet. Picture John Veage

In a week where the Sharks got back on track beating the Rabbitohs in a 'Best of the West ' showdown the club also announced a three-year extension to the Newtown Jets partnership which sees the two clubs join forces to compete in the NSWRL's NSW Cup competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.