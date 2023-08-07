In a week where the Sharks got back on track beating the Rabbitohs in a 'Best of the West ' showdown the club also announced a three-year extension to the Newtown Jets partnership which sees the two clubs join forces to compete in the NSWRL's NSW Cup competition.
It's a relationship which delivered State and National titles in 2019 and continues to thrive, the arrangement sees the Sharks contribute players and support to the Jets Knock On Effect NSW Cup team, while at the same time the Newtown club provides a professional environment for Cronulla contracted players to develop , learn and get game time.
The extension will see the two organisations continue to partner up for another three seasons- there was talk of Newtown joining the West Australian bid to join the NRL in the next expansion .
In Perth on Saturday night Nicho Hynes returned to his best as the Sharks held off a late Rabbitohs comeback to end a losing streak.
Cronulla had conceded 102 points in their three losses and they failed to score in last weekend's 28-0 loss to Penrith but they held Souths scoreless for 64 minutes at Optus Stadium before finishing 26-16 winners.
In a NRL double-header, the Sharks raced to a 24-0 lead as Hynes had a hand in three of his side's four tries and made 16 runs in the first receiver's role as Cronulla kept their top four hopes alive- although once again fans had to grip the armrests as Souths made their expected comeback.
Sharks captain Wade Graham celebrated his 250th game for the club with a win running 115 metres.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he couldn't be prouder.
"I thought we took a step in the right direction last week. It didn't look like it or feel like it because of the score , but I saw a lot of good signs there.
" We have had a number of players missing - quite a few - and the guys turned up and got their jobs done.
"It was Wade Graham's 250th game. That's a proud moment for him, and for the Sharks to have a club legend like him, he's only the third Shark to play 250 games so I wanted to honour that and I thought the guys did."
The Sharks host the Titans at PointsBet Stadium on Friday night followed by a trip to North Queensland.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
