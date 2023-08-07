Coleman calls for investment in Evatt Park, Lugarno

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman, is calling on the Federal Government to allocate funding for an upgrade at Evatt Park in Lugarno.
"Evatt Park is a unique environment that is a truly special place for many families. The field hosts many sports including baseball, T-ball, cricket, union and league," Mr Coleman said.
"Currently, the facilities are in very poor condition, with the amenities blocks being more than 50 years-old.
The previous Federal Government committed $2 million towards providing a major upgrade at the park. This was part of an overall $4 million project that was originally proposed by Georges River Council.
This project would have seen the construction of an inclusive adventure playground,sporting field resurfacing and a new amenities block.
Works would have also proceeded to improve irrigation of the fields at Evatt Park.
"It's disappointing that the new Federal Government has not committed any funds to theupgrade of the park," Mr Coleman said.
"Having been in office for more than a year, it's time for the Government to support thesemuch-needed upgrades."
