Newcastle East Public School proud to be Australia's oldest operational school Advertising Feature

Newcastle East Public School is Australia's oldest continually operational school and has been educating students since 1816. Picture supplied by NSW Department of Education

Newcastle East Public School (NEPS) has stood the test of time, earning the title of Australia's oldest continually operational school.

Public education in NSW began in January 1848 after Governor Fitzroy appointed the Board of National Education to create government schools and establish a public education system.

NEPS started as a charity school inside a church vestry in 1816, under instructions from Governor Lachlan Macquarie, to provide free education to all children in Newcastle, whether children of convicts or free settlers.

Henry Wrensford, a convict on a conditional pardon, was the first teacher and educated 17 convict children aged three to 13 years.

NEPS joined the NSW public education system in 1883.

Principal Mick McCann, who joined the school in 2016 in the year of its bicentenary, said its proud history was an integral part of the school's identity.

"When I first applied for the job, I didn't realise Newcastle East Public School was Australia's oldest school," Mr McCann said.

"It wasn't long after accepting the position that I became aware of just how important our history is and that it is an integral, everyday part of this school."

The school office and five classrooms are in a heritage-listed building that was built in 1878.

This building and the establishment year, 1816, are part of the school logo and features on school uniforms.

"There are also artefacts all over the school celebrating our long history, including an honour board from World War I which I have been told is quite unique in that it appears to have been a 'living' archive while the war was still on," Mr McCann said.

Today, as the school enters its 207th year, NEPS maintains the highest standards of quality education and a strong connection to its local community.

"Our teachers go above and beyond to make the connections you need with students and their families to enable the magic of learning to happen," Mr McCann said.

"And beyond the classroom, our school is the heart of our local community, with many families visiting our grounds outside of school hours to enjoy our play spaces.

"I believe it's this combination of quality learning and strong connections between staff, students and families that makes Newcastle East Public School so great."

Prominent former students include actress Miranda Otto, known for Lord of the Rings.

The late absent-minded genius Ben Miller (I943-46), better known as Ben Lexcen, the designer of the winged keel which won Australia the 1983 America's Cup, was also an alumnus.

Former Australian diplomat and Liberal Party politician Arthur Sinodinos also attended Newcastle East Public School.