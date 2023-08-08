Luxurious, high-tech home

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 1
When it comes to technology and inclusions, this Mortdale home has it all.
Thoughtfully designed to be future proof it features solar power, Tesla battery, water efficiency as well as state of the art security features to ensure your family stays safe and sound.
The north facing rear has natural light with large double glazed windows for improved energy efficiency and there are skylights, an atrium and high ceilings that combine to create a luxurious atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity.
Agent Dean Sperotto from PRD Oatley said, "This brand new luxury, high-tech home is great for a family or growing family.
"It is located in a family friendly tree-lined street within an easy walk to popular primary and high schools as well as parks, cafés and shopping."
The large open plan family room, designer kitchen with butler's pantry and dining open onto a sunny terrace where retractable glass doors ensure a seamless transition to the outdoors.
There are four spacious bedrooms all with substantial built-in robes. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and luxury en suite.
You'll find three opulent bathrooms in total, one with a freestanding bath.
The property is NBN ready, has an alarm system, security cameras, reverse cycle air-conditioning and a 32A circuit provision for electric vehicle charging (charge not included).
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.