Exceptional water views

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
As you walk into this spacious sub penthouse apartment you'll be instantly drawn to the spectacular uninterrupted views across Gunnamatta Bay and Cronulla Marina.
A statement in design, it offers the best of coastal living and convenience, with luxurious appointments.
An entertainer's dream with a versatile layout and spacious balcony that basks in the triple aspect views.
The opulent chef's kitchen features the durability of stone benchtops and quality stainless steel appliances, and flows to the butler's pantry and combined laundry.
There are three bedrooms, the hotel inspired main suite with spa, walk-in robe and stunning water views.
The apartment features ducted air-conditioning and underfloor heating throughout and CBus home automation.
It has wide triple car garaging with storage and workshop within a secure basement, lift access from the basement garaging and is located in a security building with keyless entry.
Boasting a prime western position and located on the foreshores of Gunnamatta Bay, this is a property that is sure to impress.
It is the perfect combination of stunning design and exquisite finishes.
An easy stroll to the beach, bay, restaurants, shops and transport allowing you to revel in the relaxed Cronulla lifestyle.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
