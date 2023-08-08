Pinnacle of luxury living

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 6 | Car 4
Spilling across three sun-soaked levels with voluminous open plan interiors and hosting 1053sqm of total apartment space, this penthouse is the epitome of luxury living in the Sutherland Shire.
Mitchell Wynn, agent at Highland said, "The sheer scale of the penthouse apartment and the stunning, panoramic views over Gunnamatta Bay are definitely the key features to this home. Carefully and meticulously designed by the current vendor, there is no apartment on the market more exciting than this."
The divine skyhome showcases a magnificent entertainers' design with breathtaking boat-studded views from multiple waterfront terraces/balconies, a heated infinity swimming pool, spa, Swedish sauna and steam room shower that enhance the superbly proportioned entertaining area.
An opulent main bedroom retreat includes luxurious en suite and a sitting room with a bar. The state-of-the-art kitchen features only the finest bespoke joinery and high end appliances while the lower-level entertaining area showcases an aquarium and impressive wet bar.
"This is the ultimate opportunity for those seeking the pinnacle of waterside living in Cronulla," Mitchell said.
"Be surrounded by stunning Gunnamatta Bay views and also find yourself close to the world class restaurants, boutiques and beaches that call Cronulla home."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
