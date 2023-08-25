Jayden Johnston, 24, knew he wanted to help other people after he cared for his grandmother, who died quite young having lived with dementia.
Family connection turned to a desire for community reach, with the young disability worker launching a service to support more people.
He is the managing director of JJ Care Services, a new disability space with eight bedroom capacity that has launched at Gymea Bay. With its open days on August 26 and 30, the idea is to get the word out to that there is fresh offering in the suburb for a service he says is lacking.
Mr Johnston, a registered nurse, and his team, have taken over the site of the former Gymea Bay Aged Care facility on Coonong Road. The facility closed in April 2023. It was found to be non-compliant by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.
Mr Johnston says there has been lots of interest from residents in the site takeover. "We have experienced extreme community hype with many neighbours coming knocking on our door and people driving from neighbouring suburbs to see the site and ask what is going on after noticing movement on site for the first time in many months," he said.
"We have put almost $200,000 into renovating and restoring the site and are finally ready to show the community."
JJ Care Services was officially established in 2020, providing 24-hour personalised service to clients. The service includes domestic assistance including house cleaning, meal preparation, respite and temporary care, laundry service, check-in visits and medication prompts, transport, emergency and crisis care, day programs, community outings, home and garden maintenance, palliative care, overnight care, medication administration and tele-welfare.
"We do respite, which is short term and it's something many providers in the area have stopped offering," Mr Johnston said. "We are one of only about two that offer it in the area. We have short term accommodation that has a nurse on site."
He said a key approach was individual tailoring of needs for people, including those on the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
"There is no one-size-fits-all with us - every person has different needs and preferences that will be met by our team," Mr Johnston said. "Having cared for my grandmother through her dementia and palliative care journey at home, I have a first-hand understanding of the importance of staying at home and the benefit from having the right support to do so."
Mr Johnston said the traditional residential aged care approach was outdated.
"Many wish to stay at home, and with help from us, it's possible. Government-subsidised homecare packages assist over 65's to access a range of in-home services to make staying at home easy," he said.
The site's boutique three-bedroom home, named Dianne House, after a former client who died of cancer, also gives people the chance to feel part of a homely environment. They can do gardening, table tennis, play video and board games and cuddle bunny rabbits. It also offers young people weekend programs and after school care.
"I've taught all my 60 staff and I'm so proud we have been able to breathe some life into this drab old building and create an environment where people can live safely and comfortably," Mr Johnston said.
