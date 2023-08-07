Raptor Squad hits Jannali home during operation against outlaw motorcycle gangs

A Jannali home was among properties raided during a five-day police operation against outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs).
A police statement said, about 10.20am on Monday July 31, Raptor Squad officers executed a search warrant at a home in Jannali where they located and seized 1.1kg of cocaine, a hydraulic press, and items consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs.
"The next day, officers returned to the address where, with assistance from the Dog Squad, they searched three vehicles and found more than $4000 cash, drugs, a tracking device, phones and a luxury watch worth $50,000," the statement said.
"The cars - two Mercedes and a Ford Ranger - were seized for further forensic examination. Inquiries continue."
Operation Morpheus was a joint initiative involving all Australian state and territory police agencies and key Commonwealth agencies to detect, deter, and disrupt illicit activity of OMCGs, their members, and associates.
In NSW, Raptor Squad detectives led a five-day operation between Monday July 31 and Friday August 4., which resulted in 74 arrests, 243 charges, as well as the seizure of 15 firearms and nearly $900,000 cash.
The operation was supported by officers attached to various Police Area Commands, Police Districts, and Region Enforcement Squads from across the state.
Raptor Squad commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, said the results highlighted the strong collaboration and commitment of all jurisdictions in targeting the criminal activities of OMCG and their networks.
"By coordinating cross-border and cross jurisdictional operations, we enhance our capabilities to disrupt OMCG networks, who we know are not confined to one particular city or state," he said.
"Our message to OMCGs and their supporters is clear - we are stronger together, and you are in our sights."
