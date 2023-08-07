St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
1.1kg of cocaine and drugs equipment allegedly found in Jannali home during operation against outlaw motorcycle gangs

Updated August 8 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:04am
Raptor Squad hits Jannali home during operation against outlaw motorcycle gangs
A Jannali home was among properties raided during a five-day police operation against outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs).

