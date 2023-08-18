Few people know what they want to do with their lives at age five, but Maxine Hamilton had a fair idea - and she made it happen.
The children's book illustrator from Jannali not only stuck with her career plan, she snagged a national award for her life-long passion.
She was recently named a winner in the 2023 Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Book of the Year Awards. She won the Early Childhood Book of the Year Award with Where the Lyrebird Lives.
The annual awards celebrate and honour Australian literature for young people. It's timely recognition as CBCA Book Week runs from August 19-25. This year's theme is 'read, grow, inspire'.
The book, written by author Vikki Conley, was described by judges as "delighting and enticing from beginning to end".
"Lush green fills the pages, beautifully capturing the setting of cool climate forests," judges said. "The sparse descriptive narrative sets a gentle pace and reads aloud well. Readers are encouraged to slow down, listen and look. Metaphors and similes add richness, and the enlarged text for action words and onomatopoeia increases engagement. A well-crafted narrative that encourages children to read aloud themselves."
Published by Windy Hollow Books, the book's illustrations are based on nature's scenes in national parks in Victoria. From black and white thumbnail drafts to detailed watercolour and pencil sketches, it's about a six month process to collate imagery.
"The author Vicky had gathered lots of photos of her family bushwalking for me as a reference," Ms Hamilton said. "I was really inspired by the story. I wanted to create illustrations that give the reader the feel of walking through the bush searching for the lyrebird."
The illustrator was also shortlisted for an award in 2022 but it was this year she took it home - fulfilling a long-time dream.
She started a fine arts degree at the College of Fine Arts (University of NSW) but then decided to study graphic design and illustration at Enmore Design Centre.
"I have wanted to be illustrator since starting school and loved seeing all the CBCA stickers on books in my school library," she said.
The mother-of-two girls said another proud moment was seeing her book on display at her daughter's school library.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
