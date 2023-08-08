Author and illustrator Christine Hill will tell the story behind her book about Bass and Flinders' exploration in Tom Thumb ll, which resulted in the discovery by Europeans of Port Hacking, at an event at Sutherland.
Ms Hill will speak at the monthly meeting of the Sutherland Shire Historical Society on August 19 about The Journey of Tom Thumb ll
The 35-page paperback. packed with full-page colour images and sketches, is interwoven with the story and excerpts from Matthew Flinders' journal. The book proved so popular it sold out.
In her talk, Ms Hill will describe how she was inspired to make paintings illustrating the story of Bass and Flinders' 1796 voyage exploring the NSW Illawarra coast.
She realised there were very few illustrations of this historic adventure which resulted in the "discovery" by Europeans of Port Hacking. Eventually she wrote a text to accompany each painting, and that eventually became an illustrated book.
Ms Hill's paintings often feature the rugged coastline, escarpment and lifestyle of the NSW Illawarra Coast.
A resident of Thirroul, she is a Fellow of the Australian Society of Marine Artists (ASMA) and has a special interest in timber boats and maritime life.
All are welcome to attend this meeting to be held at 1.30pm on Saturday August 19.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland - just a short walk from Sutherland station.
Those planning to attend can reserve a place by registering at shirehistory@gmail.com.
In one short week exploring the coast south of Botany Bay, Matthew Flinders, George Bass and their servant-boy William Martin had a series of adventures. They set out to locate a river Henry Hacking had described, but on the way:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.