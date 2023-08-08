St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Christine Hill to speak at Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting about her book Tom Thumb ll

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:30am
The cover of Christine Hill's book.
Author and illustrator Christine Hill will tell the story behind her book about Bass and Flinders' exploration in Tom Thumb ll, which resulted in the discovery by Europeans of Port Hacking, at an event at Sutherland.

