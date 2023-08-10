"Not only has the Premier and his labor colleagues failed to honour the deal, they have added insult to injury by proposing a wages cap of 2.5 per cent for subsequent years," he said. "The parties have negotiated in good faith and a deal was done. It is now up to Premier Minns to undo this act of betrayal and honour the deal that his government made with the teachers of NSW. Teachers across St George expect Premier Minns to honour the deal and we will be back if he doesn't do so."