'Honour the deal' was the message from teachers outside NSW Premier Chris Minns' office this week, when they took their latest stance against what the say is a broken promise over pay pledges.
Vice President of St George Teachers Association Glenn Hokin gathered with fellow union members at Kogarah on August 9.
"After requests to meet with Premier Minns went unanswered, the executive of the St George Teachers Association attended the office of Premier Minns to demand that he and his state labor colleagues honour the deal that was reached with the NSW Teachers Federation," Mr Hokin said. "His office staff were asked to inform the Premier that we would return with more people if the deal was not honoured."
Mr Hokin says the integrity of the Minns Labor Government is at stake. "To walk away from an agreed deal is not only demonstrating contempt for the profession, but will inflict further damage on the system that is already buckling under the strain," Mr Hokin said. "Premier Minns and his state labor colleagues know the pressures that our schools and teachers are under."
After the election, negotiations commenced to address the issues confronting education. An agreement, negotiated in good faith, was reached between the Treasurer, Deputy Premier and the NSW Teachers Federation on May 31 and again reinforced on June 22.A plan of how the agreement would be communicated had been established by the parties, Mr Hokin said.
"Not only has the Premier and his labor colleagues failed to honour the deal, they have added insult to injury by proposing a wages cap of 2.5 per cent for subsequent years," he said. "The parties have negotiated in good faith and a deal was done. It is now up to Premier Minns to undo this act of betrayal and honour the deal that his government made with the teachers of NSW. Teachers across St George expect Premier Minns to honour the deal and we will be back if he doesn't do so."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
