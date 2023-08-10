The story follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn (played by Philby McIntosh) who decides to pose as his school teacher roommate in order to make some extra cash working at a preppy elementary school, Horace Green. But he soon finds the band he always dreamed of in his straight-A pupils, whom he turns into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. All he has to do is charm the glasses off school principal Rosalie Mullins (Bernice Keen) and get the kids into the Battle of the Bands competition.

