School of Rock the musical is coming to the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre from September 13-17, produced by Miranda Musical Theatre Company.
This year marks 20 years since the School of Rock film was released. A cast of 26 and 13 students from schools including Innaburra, Shire Christian School and Heathcote High will also rock it out for this shire debut.
In the 20 years since the film's release, it has become a cult-classic, inspiring spin-off television shows and a musical that opened on Broadway in 2015, with additional music written by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Based on the script written by Mike White (of White Lotus fame), and featuring songs from the original film, School of Rock the musical is filled with a whole lot of rock, reason, and rhyme.
The story follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn (played by Philby McIntosh) who decides to pose as his school teacher roommate in order to make some extra cash working at a preppy elementary school, Horace Green. But he soon finds the band he always dreamed of in his straight-A pupils, whom he turns into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. All he has to do is charm the glasses off school principal Rosalie Mullins (Bernice Keen) and get the kids into the Battle of the Bands competition.
At the helm of this production is Bridget Keating-McIntosh, who makes her directorial debut for MMTC with School of Rock. Keating has produced, performed in, and directed many shows and major events across the region for the past 18 years, including numerous community events including Australia Day at Carss Bush Park and Lunar New Year at Hurstville.
"We have assembled an exceptionally talented cast of both children and adults who bring such a fresh and energetic performance to the stage, it will be a delight for audiences of all ages," she said.
"Some of our students will even play their instruments live throughout the show. Whether you love the original film, or you've never seen it before in your life, this show will remind you of that one teacher who changed your life for the better."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
