St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Council shines at Local Government Awards

Updated August 8 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council were finalists in the 2023 Local Government Awards in the Special Events category for its Eurovision Live Broadcast Party.
Georges River Council were finalists in the 2023 Local Government Awards in the Special Events category for its Eurovision Live Broadcast Party.

Georges River Council were named as finalists in two categories of the 2023 Local Government Week Awards last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.