Georges River Council shines at Local Government Awards

Georges River Council were named as finalists in two categories of the 2023 Local Government Week Awards last week.
The council were finalists in the Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award - Arts and Cultural Project category for the submission Hurstville Museum and Gallery - Converged Facility Exhibition Model.
The Gallery used an exhibition model blending historical narratives with contemporary commissioned artworks, to tell two complementary yet contrasting exhibitions.
'Our Journeys | Our Stories' highlighted Chinese migration to the Georges River area, and was complemented by the works of Chinese-Australian artists Cindy Yuen-Zhe Chen, Guo Jian, Lindy Lee, Xiao Lu, Jason Phu, and Guan Wei.
'Guraban: where the saltwater meets the freshwater' explored First Nations connections to the Georges River, complemented by the works of Dennis Golding, Nicole Monks and Jenine Boeree, Djon Mundine, Marilyn Russell and Jason Wing.
The Council also submitted is Eurovision Live Broadcast Party which were finalists in the RH Dougherty Award - Innovation in Special Events category.
Georges River Council's Eurovision Live Broadcast Party is a free event where people come together to watch the Eurovision Song Contest live, alongside entertainment and activities. The event seeks to convey messages of diversity and inclusion at an accessible and local level.
The event has grown to become Australia's largest live broadcast Eurovision event and is an annual drawcard in bringing people to the Georges River area.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "I proudly congratulate our staff and their teams who have worked incredibly hard with passion and creativity to achieve excellence in their projects.
"These Awards celebrate outstanding achievements; whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement within NSW Local Government.
"To receive this level of industry recognition is an exciting achievement."
