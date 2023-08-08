St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Allan Zreik steps down as St George Business Chamber president

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Zreik was inaugural president of the St George Business Chamber and has held the position for seven years. Picture: John Veage
Allan Zreik was inaugural president of the St George Business Chamber and has held the position for seven years. Picture: John Veage

Hurstville business-owner Allan Zreik has stepped down as the president of the St George Business Chamber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.