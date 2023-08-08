Allan Zreik steps down as St George Business Chamber president

Hurstville business-owner Allan Zreik has stepped down as the president of the St George Business Chamber.
Mr Zreik was inaugural president of the St George Business Chamber and has held the position for seven years.
During this time he led the successful campaign to stop the Palm Court Car Park at Hurstville from being converted to green open space.
He also helped launch the Buy Local Campaign in 2018 to encourage business and consumers to support locally-owned businesses in the Georges River and Bayside local government areas.
Other initiatives included Small Business Month and a number of business seminars and networking events.
Mr Zreik said he is stepping down as chamber president to concentrate on his own business, Zed and Zed Jewellers in Hurstville Westfield.
"I've been in business in Hurstville for 40 years and have noticed many changes," he said.
"Gone are the days of the small corner shops and the independent service stations. The small guy can't compete against the big corporations.
"Rates have gone up and rents have gone up. It's affecting small businesses. There are many empty shops."
On the other hand, he said the opening of Travelodge has been good for the area.
Although he has resigned, Mr Zreik said he will be keeping a watching brief on the CBD.
"Parking should be a priority as well as the appearance of Forest Road in the Hurstville CBD," he said.
During a walk through the CBD he pointed out a number of trip hazards in paving.
"Councillors should take regular walks through the CBD to see standards are kept up in the shopping area.
"As a business-owner in Hurstville for more than four decades I care about the area," he said.
"I like the centre to look good," he said. "It means we attract good customers and local business will be good."
"I just want the area to be nice."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
