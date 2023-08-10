When Max White got home from school, you can sure his answer to "what did you do today?" wasn't met with "nothing" or "I can't remember".
The Year 1 pupil didn't expect to meet his on-field idol in the classroom.
Cronulla Sharks star Nicho Hynes recently surprised the school boy from Our Lady of Fatima Primary School Caringbah, where he heard he was all over the pages of Max's creative writing workbook.
"Nicho is my favourite player...he scores lots...I hope he gets man of the match...it was Nicho's birthday so I think the Sharks won for him," Max wrote.
While learning to read and write in the Reading Recovery Program, Max takes every opportunity to ensure his imaginative stories centre around his favourite footy player.
Reading Recovery and Literacy Support Teacher Jane Clifford, was so impressed with Max's writing skills, that she beamed about it to an ex-colleague. That's when news travelled fast to Hynes, who wanted to surprise Max. Wanting to see his writing in person, Hynes took a break from training to visit the school.
Hynes gave Max a signed State of Origin jersey, poster and football card. Hynes also spoke at a school assembly, talking about how he developed resilience.
With a bucket list item being ticked off Max's list, the next thing on his mind is: "I hope I can stay up late to watch Nicho play."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
