New Alcohol Free Zones for Kogarah and Carlton

Kogarah and Carlton will get new Alcohol Free Zones following a recommendation by Bayside Council's city services committee.
The new Alcohol Free Zones (AFZs) will be north of Kogarah Railway Station at Station Street, Victoria Way and Paine Street; and Carlton around Tindale Reserve.
The recommendation will go to the August 23 council meeting to be endorsed.
Under the recommendation, the council will also re-establish its existing eight AFZs that are all located in the former Botany Council side of the local government area.
The AFZs expired in December, 2022.
The council held a community consultation on the proposed zones from May 3 to June 1 and received 191 responses from the public.
All respondents supported the re-establishment of the AFZs.
During the consultation process, the council received complaints of anti-social behaviour relating to alcohol consumption in and around Tindale Reserve, Carlton. This area is bounded between Mill Street, Cumberland Street, Short Street and Carlton Parade adjacent to Carlton Station.
The St George Area Police Command were notified of the additional zone and raised no objection.
As a result of the re-establishment of the existing AFZ's and the addition of two additional new zones, new and replacement signage will be required.
It is estimated that 35 new posts and signs will be required to be installed at a cost of $14,700 which will come from the council's Community Safety Levy.
It is proposed to replace all the obsolete Botany signs with new Bayside Council branded signs (45 signs), replace all missing signage from existing posts and poles (105 signs), install new signs and posts where required (20 signs), and to modify existing signage with the new enforcement period and directions (200 signs).
The estimated cost for the above installation and replacement is $35,400.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
