New Alcohol Free Zones for Kogarah and Carlton

By Jim Gainsford
August 9 2023 - 10:00am
The new Alcohol Free Zones (AFZs) will be north of Kogarah Railway Station at Station Street, Victoria Way and Paine Street; and Carlton around Tindale Reserve.
Kogarah and Carlton will get new Alcohol Free Zones following a recommendation by Bayside Council's city services committee.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

