Kurnell may experience more aircraft noise at night for rest of year

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Maintenance work will be carried out on the main north-south runway, meaning greater use of the parallel runway. Picture: Wolter Peeters
Maintenance work will be carried out on the main north-south runway, meaning greater use of the parallel runway. Picture: Wolter Peeters

Kurnell residents may experience more night-time aircraft noise for the next five months.

