Kurnell residents may experience more night-time aircraft noise for the next five months.
Sydney Airport says "essential maintenance work" will be carried out on the main north-south runway and associated taxiways from now until December 31.
"Using the parallel north-south runway means people living in Kurnell, La Perouse, Phillip Bay and parts of Botany may hear aircraft noise between 11pm and 6am on some nights," a statement said.
"People living outside these areas may also hear noise."
Sydney Airport said the work would be carried during the curfew on up to 60 nights.
"Some of these nights will also be required due to the project being carried out in Sydney Airport's south-east sector and the Sydney Gateway road project," the statement said.
"This means the limited number of overnight freight and other aircraft that can operate during these times will instead use the parallel north-south runway.
"On average, there are currently between 11 and 18 such flights per night, half of which are departures and half arrivals.
"Commonwealth legislation has always allowed emergency Air Ambulance and a limited number of domestic freight and general aviation flights to operate between 11pm and 6am.
"The freight carried overnight is typically extremely time-sensitive or high value and includes Australia Post mail, food and perishables, radioactive isotopes and e-commerce."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.