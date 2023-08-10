St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Veterinary Specialists of Sydney, at Miranda, takes top honour in Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 10 2023
Veterinary Specialists of Sydney are the shire's Business of the Year. Picture by John Veage
A 24 /7, high-tech veterinary clinic and hospital at Miranda, which treats more than 25,000 animals a year, is the 2023 Sutherland Shire Business of the year.

