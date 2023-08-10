A 24 /7, high-tech veterinary clinic and hospital at Miranda, which treats more than 25,000 animals a year, is the 2023 Sutherland Shire Business of the year.
Veterinary Specialists of Sydney was presented with the award, as well as that for the Pet Care category, at the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards event.
Outstanding businesses were recognised in wide-ranging sectors from auto, beauty and community services to pharmacy, photography and plumbing.
Some achieved success back to back, after winning their category last year.
They included The Station Patisserie at Sutherland (bakery / cafe) and The Local Pantry at Engadine (cafe). The latter was also recently recognised with an international award.
Whitto's Pizza at Engadine took out the Fast Food / Takeaway award while the Family Restaurant winner was Man Lin Wah Chinese Restaurant at Miranda.
Jensens at Kareela won the Fine Dining Restaurant award.
Veterinary Specialists of Sydney is located in Parraweena Road and has a consulting room at Gymea. The business is owned by veterinary doctors Katrina Graham and Andrew Levien.
Hospital director Ana Kingi said the business had grown rapidly since opening in 2020.
"We have grown from having 30 people to about 220, from nurses, surgeons, cardiologists and radiologists to administration, HR and marketing team members," Mrs Kingi said.
"We treated about 10,000 animals in the first year and the number has grown to approximately 25,000 to 30,000 a year.
"Our busiest times are from 6pm to midnight, and on weekends.
"We are thrilled by this award. We are very proud of our people and it's a big shout out for the incredible work they do."
Mrs Kingi said, while mobile teams serviced the Illawarra, the business was not looking to expand at this stage.
"We want to get this right first," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.