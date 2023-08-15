St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
TJ's Swim School at Kirrawee receives Enablement award for teaching children with disability

By Murray Trembath
August 16 2023 - 8:30am
T J Bell, Karen James, Tracey Bell and Kristine Mugavin watch on as instructor Caitlin Barnes and assistant Lisa Karajayli work in the pool with pupils from Aspect South East Sydney School Loftus Campus. Picture by Chris Lane
A small, family-owned swim school in Kirrawee has won an Australasian award that celebrates and rewards excellence, innovation and exemplary achievements in the disability care sector.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

