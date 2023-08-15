A small, family-owned swim school in Kirrawee has won an Australasian award that celebrates and rewards excellence, innovation and exemplary achievements in the disability care sector.
TJ's Swim School teaches children and adults of all abilities, but their care and provision for those with disability, through specialist equipment and a team of expert instructors and assistants, is recognised in the shire community.
About 50 children with disability, including pupils with autism from Aspect South East Sydney School at Loftus, have lessons at the swim school each week.
TJ's received an Enablement Award in the disability services category at a ceremony in Sydney.
Director and principal instructor TJ (Tyrone Joshua) Bell said his wife, who works in disability services, was a big influence when his family established the swim school three years ago.
"We were always planning to have classes for all-abilities, but we purpose-built it and included a hoist and lift to ensure ease of access," he said.
"Teaching children with disability is a big part of what we do.
"I have all the time in the world for kids. If you take the time to understand them, they are pretty easy to read.
"Obviously, everyone is different with their actions and emotions, but once you figure out what to do it gets easier."
Mr Bell said they were surprised by the award as they didn't know they had been nominated.
"It's very rewarding to think someone took the time to nominate us."
The Enablement Awards, covering Australia and New Zealand, were created by NDIS Update news media platform.
The judge has been involved in the disability sector for over 33 years, travels widely to observe industry trends around the world and does not have commercial links, which could lead to claims of bias.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.