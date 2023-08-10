St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Twinkle Stars Dance Studio performers will shine bright at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

By Eva Kolimar
August 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Twinkle Dance Studio is performing on August 27. Picture supplied
Twinkle Dance Studio is performing on August 27. Picture supplied

A special needs dance studio is celebrating its 22nd annual concert in August with a momentous performance.

