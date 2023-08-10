A special needs dance studio is celebrating its 22nd annual concert in August with a momentous performance.
A total of 49 students with special needs are excited to show audiences what they have been learning in the past year.
Twinkle Dance Studio Miranda Director Justyne Leeke said she was inspired by her students who will light up the stage at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on August 27.
"I want the community to see what I see every week: what my students' abilities are and what they are capable of," she said. "Their resilience to overcome whatever is thrown their way, to get on with life and live it to the fullest. The joy and excitement in the auditorium from the stage is contagious."
August 27 at 2pm. Tickets $45 (adults), children younger than 15 years of age $40.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
