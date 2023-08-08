Bus company U-Go Mobility says progress has been made in improving services in St George and Sutherland Shire, "but we know we still have a long way to go".
The new operator for Region 10 was responding to questions from the Leader, particularly about school children being left on the side of the road by buses not arriving or being very late.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said last week some school bus services in Region 10 could be transferred to other companies, but this hasn't occurred as yet.
U-Go Mobility is running all school services in the area.
Some students who take non-dedicated school services, are being particularly impacted.
A reduced timetable for all services continues, with 314 trips a week suspended, amounting to 11.9 per cent of total trips.
U-Go Mobility has a full-page ad in today's print edition of the Leader apologising to passengers.
In its response to questions from the Leader, the company said:
"Transport for NSW and U-Go are committed to ensuring that all kids get to school safety and on time.
"This is why we have prioritised all dedicated school services (services starting with an "S") and have appointed a dedicated school liaison to improve communications with schools.
"However we continue to have an acute driver shortage which means we are not able to service a full timetable.
"As a result we have worked with Transport for NSW to implement a reduced timetable to ensure dedicated school services can run, but also that we are able to inform passengers in advance of service reductions, rather than last minute cancellations.
"We appreciate that many passengers are being impacted by the reduced timetable and we sincerely apologise for all the disruption.
"We are reflecting service changes online and encourage passengers check the Trip Planner on https://transportnsw.info/ and other travel mobile applications before they travel.
"We do not want to see anyone left on the side of the road and are working hard to improve services. We have made progress, but we know we still have a long way to go.
"Restoring our services to full capacity is a top priority, and we are actively working on recruiting the 75 new bus drivers we need.
"We are offering a $5,000 retention and sign on bonus, $2,000 referral bonus, and are working with the TWU.
"We are glad to announce that we have 129 new eligible bus driver applications that are currently being processed, 35 offers of employment have been accepted and 11 new trainees have commenced."
Driver inquiries: https://u-gomobility.com/careers/
Routes affected by service changes:
446, 450, 452, 455, 922, 923, 924, 926, 927, 939, 940, 941, 942, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, 958, 959, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 969, 970, 971, 973, 974, 975, 976, 977, 978, 985, 993, M92.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
