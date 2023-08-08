Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Keep Australia Beautiful

In 2022 we phased out numerous single use plastics in NSW, commencing with lightweight plastic shopping bags and then single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls (without lids) and cotton buds; food ware and cups made from expanded polystyrene; and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads. This reform is expected to stop 2.7 billion single-use items from ending up in our natural environment and waterways over the next 20 years. In NSW, single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60% of all litter.