St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Keep Australia Beautiful

By Mark Speakman
Updated August 9 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Keep Australia Beautiful
Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Keep Australia Beautiful

Keep Australia Beautiful started in 1966. It was Australia's first anti-litter and sustainability campaign. This week (7-13 August) is Keep Australia Beautiful Week, with the themes of Do the Right Thing and #ReduceWhatsInYourBin by choosing one of the 6R's of waste: Refuse / Rot / Reduce / Reuse / Recycle / Restore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.