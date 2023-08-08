Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Keep Australia Beautiful

Keep Australia Beautiful started in 1966. It was Australia's first anti-litter and sustainability campaign. This week (7-13 August) is Keep Australia Beautiful Week, with the themes of Do the Right Thing and #ReduceWhatsInYourBin by choosing one of the 6R's of waste: Refuse / Rot / Reduce / Reuse / Recycle / Restore.
One of the key areas where individuals, businesses and governments can make a difference to keeping Australia beautiful is reducing single-use plastic consumption.
We can all do a small part to contribute to the cause. An easy starting point is to embrace reusable alternatives. Carry a reusable water bottle, shopping bag and coffee keep cup to reduce the need for disposable plastic items.
The NSW Liberals are committed to supporting practical action to protect and enhance our environment. We have a strong record on reducing plastic pollution and increasing recycling from our time in government.
As Environment Minister I was delighted to oversee legislation for a container deposit scheme. Over 9 billion containers had been recycled via Return and Earn, avoiding thousands of tonnes of plastic ending up in landfill, waterways, parklands and the gutter and returning $900 million in refunds.
In 2022 we phased out numerous single use plastics in NSW, commencing with lightweight plastic shopping bags and then single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls (without lids) and cotton buds; food ware and cups made from expanded polystyrene; and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads. This reform is expected to stop 2.7 billion single-use items from ending up in our natural environment and waterways over the next 20 years. In NSW, single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60% of all litter.
For more information on Keep Australia Beautiful please visit https://kab.org.au/
