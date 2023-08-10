The high-rise retirement village at Cronulla beach is still surrounded by scaffolding and shade cloth, but will be completed as scheduled by the end of the year, says Sally Taylor, managing director of Retirement by Moran.
A topping out ceremony was held at the Sage by Moran development on August 1, marking the completion of the building to the ninth level.
Among those present were Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, Cronulla Sharks chief executive Dino Mezzatesta, Retirement by Moran chairman Dr Shane Moran and representatives of capital partner Washington H. Soul Pattinson, architects, builders, interior designers and marketing team.
"This milestone celebrates years of hard work, and now we get to see the building come to life as Richard Crookes Constructions delivers our vision to the senior residents of Cronulla," Dr Moran said.
Retirement by Moran was established by Dr Moran and Ms Taylor four years ago "to provide a range of premium accommodation options designed to achieve the highest standards of independent living with the greatest level of personal well-being and happiness".
The company's portfolio includes The Rose by Moran Wahroonga, winner of the Urban Development Institute of Australia NSW Excellence in Retirement Living award in 2022.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
