Topping out ceremony for Sage by Moran project at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Dr Shane Moran (left), Mayor Carmelo Pesce and Robert Millner , chairman of Washington H Soul Pattinson. Picture by Chris Lane
The high-rise retirement village at Cronulla beach is still surrounded by scaffolding and shade cloth, but will be completed as scheduled by the end of the year, says Sally Taylor, managing director of Retirement by Moran.

