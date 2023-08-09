St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cardboard cutout hearts attached to 73 trees to be cut down for Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-walk path section

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 9 2023 - 2:30pm
A young resident among the cardboard cutouts attached to trees in Denman Avenue. Picture supplied
A group of Caringbah residents and supporters have attached cardboard cutout hearts to 73 trees proposed for removal in the next stage of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-walk path.

