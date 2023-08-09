A group of Caringbah residents and supporters have attached cardboard cutout hearts to 73 trees proposed for removal in the next stage of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-walk path.
"Chopping down 73 shade trees and habitat, to build a kilometre of cycleway, is madness, given the times we are living in", said resident, Steve Ward.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) says it has reduced the scale of tree removal in Denman Avenue, next to the train line, from 94 to about 73, with the removal of larger trees reduced from seven to three.
The authority says, for every tree removed, four replacements will be planted in the street or nearby.
The cutout cardboard hearts protest by residents, supported by members of the Shire Climate Action Network (ShireCAN), took place on National Tree Day, July 30.
It follows the previous government abandoning its original plan to build most of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) within the rail corridor, due to the cost.
Instead, the path has been rerouted along residential and busy roads, including Kingsway.
Sutherland Shire Council, Bicycle NSW and Sutherland Shire Environment Centre have advocated for the rail corridor use to reduce crossings of driveways and intersections and to minimise tree removal.
Mr Ward said, " SCATL is a State project. It would be more rational to use the already-cleared corridor of State-owned land in the rail reserve, which extends east of Caringbah station, to Gannons Road, and beyond in both directions.
"It would be a simple matter of moving fences around and sealing an existing 4WD maintenance trail.
"The rail corridor has been used in other parts of Sydney for cycle and pedestrian transport."
Tassia Kolesnikow, a ShireCAN member and long-time SCATL advocate, said she appreciated the state government's commitment to building the shared path, "but the route must be safe, efficient and pleasant to entice people to walk and cycle instead of using their cars".
"Removing 73 trees to build this short section is not at all acceptable in the midst of a climate crisis," she said.
"We need to keep mature trees because they sequester carbon and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.'
Sarah Bickford from Bicycle NSW said, "We have suggested many ways to avoid destroying the Denman tree canopy. It is frustrating that alternative locations for the shared path have not been thoroughly explored".
"Some of these alternatives are as simple as meandering the path around trees to allow them to remain."
A TfNSW statement said, "We have listened to concerns in the community about the number of trees being removed on Denman Avenue and have worked with professional arborists to reduce this impact where possible".
"TfNSW has extensively investigated tree removal in this area and every effort has been made to design the cycleway to minimise the loss of trees associated with the works.
"The number of trees to be removed has been reduced from 94 to approximately 73, with the removal of larger trees reduced from 7 to 3.
"As Stage 2 East progresses, we will continue to work with the arborist to avoid construction impacting tree roots. We will safely prune roots to retain trees where possible."
TfNSW said trees would be replaced at a ratio of 4:1.
"We will be planting around 160 replacement trees on Denman Avenue to provide a strong visual screen to the rail corridor," the statement said.
"At maturity, replanted trees will grow up to 20 metres, and trees under powerlines will grow up to five metres.
"In consultation with Sutherland Shire Council, a further 120 trees will be planted in the surrounding area.
"The replanting will provide a strong visual screen to the rail corridor and an attractive planted area on Denman Avenue."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
