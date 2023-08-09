New dog off-leash areas proposed for Bayside

Bayside Council has identified potential locations for new unfenced dog off-leash areas in the local government area.
There are 14 dog off-leash exercise areas across Bayside including seven in the western side of the LGA at: Wolli Creek, Bardwell Valley, Kingsgrove, Lady Robinsons Beach at Kyeemagh, Kogarah, Scarborough Park and Sans Souci.
Community members have expressed the desire to increase the number of dog exercise to cater for increased dog ownership and the need for exercising dogs off-leash in a controlled, designated, regulated and controlled environment.
The proposed new unfeigned dog off-leash exercise areas are at: Ron Gosling Reserve, Bardwell Park, Flynns Reserve, Bexley, Hughes Avenue Reserve, Mascot, Rhodes Street Reserve (East), Hillsdale.
The assessment was guided by Bayside's Dog Off Leash Policy. Factors include: off-leash areas should be a minimum of 400square-metres, dogs should also be located away from incompatible uses to reduce the risk of conflict, where possible dog parks should be connected to active transport networks, dog parks ideally should have some shading, access to water, terrain should be relatively level and a buffer zone in place to protect sensitive areas.
Have-a-say in person:
Dog owners can speak with Council staff at each of the proposed new dog off-leash exercise area on Saturday, August 19.
The locations and times are:
1pm - 1.30pm Rhodes Street Reserve, Hillsdale.
2pm - 2.30pm Hughes Avenue Reserve, Mascot.
3pm - 3.30pm Ron Gosling Reserve, Bardwell Park.
4pm - 4.30pm Flynns Reserve, Bexley.
No appointment is necessary.
Feedback will inform the preferred sites put forward to the council for adoption.
Submissions close, August 28, 2023.
Email: haveyoursay@bayside.nsw.gov.au
Post: Bayside Council, PO Box 21, Rockdale NSW 2216.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.