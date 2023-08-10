St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River reviews its synthetic turf fields

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Georges River Council will review conditions surrounding its three synthetic sporting fields following the release of the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer's Independent review into design, use and impacts of synthetic turf in public spaces.

