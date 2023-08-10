Georges River reviews its synthetic turf fields

Georges River Council will review conditions surrounding its three synthetic sporting fields following the release of the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer's Independent review into design, use and impacts of synthetic turf in public spaces.
The report highlights a number of areas for concern surrounding synthetic fields.
These include the health implications of synthetic turf especially with the use of rubber crumb, also known as SBR rubber, which is the most common infill for sports pitches.
The report also raised concerns with the environmental impacts of micro plastics from infill entering waterways along with soil contamination.
Another concern was with the heat impact of synthetic turf for users and the broader location (heat island effect). And there was a lack of data for the use of synthetic turf within the Australian context.
The Department of Planning and Environment is now drafting guidelines for NSW councils of the use of synthetic turf fields. These are expected to be released later this year.
Following this, Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion at last month's council meeting review of Georges River Council's three synthetic fields to see their use aligns with the Chief Scientist and Engineer's Independent review.
He also asked for the council to write to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully to expedite the guidelines being produced by the Department of Planning and Environment which support the report findings.
The council has three synthetic field facilities: Penshurst Park Sporting Hub, Peakhurst Park and Poulton Park.
Current maintenance by the council includes installation of bunding and the use of vacuums at the fields.
To prepare for the release of the Department of Planning's guidelines for the use of synthetic turf, the council will review its three locations check the source of rubber infill, the current barriers used for retaining rubber infill and plans for its disposal, and what heat mitigation measures if any are in place including the use of plantings.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.