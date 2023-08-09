Lighting strikes twice as Kingsgrove woman wins $4.8 million

A Kingsgrove mum has won a Set for Life lottery prize, taking home $4.8 million - or $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.
The winner held the only division one winning entry nationally in Set for Life draw 2923 which was drawn on August 7.
She takes home a total division one prize of $4.8 million, paid in monthly installments of $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.
It was her second win. In 2021 she won $60,000 division two in Set for Life.
"What are the odds of winning again? I can't believe this," she said when informed of her win.
"I checked my ticket last night right after the draw, which I normally don't do. I also didn't put my regular ticket on last week, but I had to this week because I had this weird feeling. You just have to trust the universe," she said.
"I usually read stories about people winning big in Set for Life. I read the one a couple months ago about the guy who won in Gympie, and I always dreamt that it would happen to me.
"Now I'll be able to read my own story. I hope this inspires some people and brings a bit of hope."
The regular player described the newfound fortune as a dream come true and said the prize would allow her to retire early and spend more time with her grandchildren.
"I still have my last Set for Life prize of $60,000 all saved up because I wanted to be responsible, but with this prize I can actually fulfil some big dreams I've been thinking about," she said.
"I think it's time for an early retirement, so I can help raise my grandchildren and travel the world. I love to travel and now I can do more of it.
"I've always wanted to go to Ireland and even Bora Bora."
Her winning 10-game QuickPick was purchased online at thelott.com.
The winning numbers in Set for Life draw 2923 on Monday 7 August 2023 were 20, 33, 18, 32, 19, 10 and 22, while the supplementary numbers were 43 and 3.
