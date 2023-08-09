St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lighting strikes twice as Kingsgrove woman wins $4.5 million

August 10 2023 - 6:30am
Lighting strikes twice as Kingsgrove woman wins $4.8 million
Lighting strikes twice as Kingsgrove woman wins $4.8 million

A Kingsgrove mum has won a Set for Life lottery prize, taking home $4.8 million - or $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

Local News

