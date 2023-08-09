Coles continues to be coy as to when its Caringbah supermarket and liquor store will close as the company seeks approval to upsize its $80 million retail-residential development.
The company issued a non-committal statement to the Leader in response to a social media post that staff were saying the store would close in early October.
"Coles is constantly evaluating our store network to ensure we are delivering the best shopping experience for our customers, and as part of that process there are plans for the Coles supermarket at Caringbah to close for a new redevelopment," the statement said.
"The closure of this store is yet to be confirmed, and we will let the community know ahead of time."
When the store does close, the nearest Coles outlets will be at Miranda.
Meanwhile, Coles has applied to modify the development, involving a redesign of apartments, increasing the number from 120 to 130, and increasing the building height.
The modification application (MA) also proposes changing the building appearance and changes to the design of the car park, supermarket and associated infrastructure.
The MA has been made to the Land and Environment Court, which approved the development application (DA) in 2020.
Agreement was reached with Sutherland Shire Council in a conciliation commission hearing over variations to the building height and floor space limits set out in the local environmental plan (LEP).
The development will cover an entire block at the corner of President Avenue and Willarong Road.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
