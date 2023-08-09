St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Coles non-committal about Caringbah supermarket closure date while applying to modify DA

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Coles at Caringbah. Picture by John Veage
Coles continues to be coy as to when its Caringbah supermarket and liquor store will close as the company seeks approval to upsize its $80 million retail-residential development.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

