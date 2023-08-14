The number of properties identified as flood affected in some parts of Sutherland Shire will double under draft maps that will soon be placed on public exhibition.
At present, 4461 lots within the study area have a flood notation on planning certificates. The number has been raised to 8737.
A notation can affect property insurance premiums.
Under the NSW Government's Flood Prone Land Policy, the management of flood prone land is the responsibility of councils.
The council engaged a consultant to undertake a Sutherland Shire Overland Flood Study encompassing about 253 square kilometres.
Flood studies had previously been completed for Gwawley Bay, Woolooware Bay, Kurnell Township and Bundeena Creek catchments. The new study covered the remainder of Sutherland Shire.
Public consultation occurred from September 15 to October 15, 2021.
The results have now been prepared in a series of detailed flood maps, which will go to this month's meeting of the council before being placed on public exhibition.
"The main objective of this study is to assist council in managing flood risk by identifying and assessing the existing and potential future flood risk, informing strategic land use policy, flood related development controls, and flood emergency management planning and response," a staff report said.
"The design modelling outputs were used to develop a comprehensive set of design flood maps to assess the potential flood behaviour and flood risks including peak flood level, depth, velocity, hazard and flood functioning mapping."
The report also recommended Section 10.7 Planning Certificates be updated.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
