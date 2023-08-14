St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Number of homes identified as flood affected to double in parts of Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 15 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding event in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied to the council
Flooding event in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied to the council

The number of properties identified as flood affected in some parts of Sutherland Shire will double under draft maps that will soon be placed on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.