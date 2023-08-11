Celebrate spring on Wattle Day

Georges River Council is inviting the community to join the Bushcare team for an educational event focused on Wattle Day, hosted at Oatley Park on Friday 1 September 2023.
In addition to learning about these trees, attendees can also actively contribute by planting endemic wattle trees and other native shrub species found growing locally.
Wattle trees are an integral part of the local ecosystem and when in bloom, provide a signal that Spring has arrived.
This event offers a chance for residents to contribute to the preservation of the native wattle trees.
The event is held in conjunction with the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) program, which is funded by the NSW Government.
The Georges River Council Bushcare team will provide all necessary tools for the day. However, participants should bring their own gloves, hats, and water bottles. No prior experience is required.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "This event represents an exciting opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the beauty and importance of our native Wattle trees.
"Participants will not only learn about these remarkable species but also play an active role in enhancing our local environment. We encourage everyone, regardless of their background, to participate for a memorable day of environmental education and hands-on involvement".
Date: Friday, September 1.
Time: 11am - 2pm.
Location: Oatley Park,1 Dame Mary Gilmore Road, Oatley. Meet at Oatley Park Avenue entrance.
Cost: Free, Bookings essential
For more information and to book, visit the Wattle Day event page.
