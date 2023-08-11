St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Celebrate spring on Wattle Day

August 12 2023 - 8:00am
Georges River Council's Wattle Day event offers a chance for residents to contribute to the preservation of the native wattle trees.
Georges River Council is inviting the community to join the Bushcare team for an educational event focused on Wattle Day, hosted at Oatley Park on Friday 1 September 2023.

