Some Sutherland Shire residents have seen their council rates rise by more than 30 pent, while others will only pay two or three per cent more this year.
New land valuations by the NSW Valuer General - the first for three years - are causing an expected shake-up in council rates.
However, the size of the variations has home owners like Garry Mackrell, of Cronulla, scratching his head.
Mr Mackrell, who lives in Leumeah Street, adjoining Nicholson Parade, has been hit with a 32 per cent increase after his land valuation rose 100 per cent. Neighbours he has spoken to have had similar outcomes.
Mr Mackrell said family at Greenhills Beach had also received a 100 per cent rise in land value, but their rates had risen 18 per cent.
"Friends in Gymea and Caringbah had their land values go up by 50 per cent, but their rates have risen just 2-4 per cent," he said.
"I am intrigued as to how Sutherland Shire Council can state with a straight face they have an equitable approach to setting rates.
"My question is by what criteria were these variances decided - especially given the fact that services are the same?
"Maybe we are about to receive an additional garbage collection service or more support to relieve traffic congestion? I suspect my neighbours and I will remain disappointed."
Woolooware resident Fergus Haycock said his land value had risen by 89 per cent, while council rates had gone up 30 per cent.
"My neighbour has suffered the same as me," he said.
"I appealed against the land valuation to the Valuer General but was knocked back because it was outside the 60 days allowed," he said.
Mr Haycock said the council had told him there were "pockets" in the shire where land values had risen steeply.
Mr Haycock found the council's efforts to explain the variations "gobbledegook".
The council website has a page explaining how this year's rates have been set, but there does not appear to be an explanation for why properties with similar increases in land values have such wide variations in increased rates.
The website says the two factors affecting 2023-24 rates are a 3.7 per cent increase in the total amount of rates to be collected by council, imposed by Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) and a redistribution of rates as a result of changes in land valuations made by the NSW Valuer General.
"The average increase in land valuation of residential properties across Sutherland Shire was 51.33 per cent (since 2019 land value)," the council says.
"The average increase in land value for business properties across Sutherland Shire was 33.94 per cent (since 2019 land value).
"Generally, properties with a below average increase in land value will see a rate rise of less than the rate peg; those with an above average increase will see a rate rise of more than the rate peg.
"Increases in total land values for Sutherland Shire area do not mean that council can raise more money through rates."
Council information on this year's rates: https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/your-council/rates-and-council-fees/rates-and-payments-frequently-asked-questions
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
