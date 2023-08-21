One of Sutherland Shire's most experienced and respected GPs has retired several years earlier than intended because medical authorities have ramped up continuing education requirements.
Dr Bill McConnell has retired after 41 years at Miranda Central General Practice at a time when there is a shortage of GPs and the number of graduates entering this field of medicine has greatly declined.
Dr McConnell, 69, said most GPs worked into their mid-70s.
"I have retired from medicine basically because I didn't want to do the extra education they are asking me to do," he said.
"I have done further education every year since I became a doctor and that's been fine, but this year they ramped it up and made it more difficult and longer, and it added more pressure to what is already a high-pressure job."
Dr McConnell said a lot of senior doctors in the shire were also concerned about the level of education required to remain registered.
"A good friend, who is an excellent doctor, is also retiring soon because he's sick of bureaucracy and the education requirements. We are very experienced doctors and we are not going to learn too much more at our age.
"General practice is under threat, they haven't got enough doctors, but these requirements are making doctors think again if they want to continue working. Last year, only 13 per cent of graduates in medicine entered general practice."
A spokesman for the Medical Board of Australia said it was "perfectly understandable that, after decades of contributing to their community", some GPs were calling time for a range of reasons.
"We respect that some GPs nearing the end of their working lives may choose to not invest in their professional development," he said. "At the same time, patients have a right to expect that when they visit a doctor, they are getting care from someone who is abreast of current trends, has invested in their continuing education and has up to date skills and knowledge.
"The Continuing Professional Development (CPD) changes the Board is introducing bring more flexibility and more value to GP education. We're not talking about 50 new hours of CPD, because under the changes, GPs are able to count a lot of the things they already do every day at work towards their CPD. Clinically relevant corridor chats, practice/team meetings, practice management, case conferences, teaching/supervision, incident reporting and professional reading are all legitimate CPD activities. No longer is CPD restricted to accredited activities."
Dr McConnell said he thought patients would be disappointed to know what's happening,
"The essence of medicine is, almost as Clint Eastwood would say, you've got to know your limitations," he said.
"A good doctor knows what he knows and knows what he doesn't know, and if he doesn't know he refers you to someone who will."
A life-long shire resident, Dr McConnell was educated at Loftus Public School and Jannali Boys High School and studied medicine at the University of Sydney.
He graduated in 1978 and spent three years at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, including a period training to be a plastic surgeon before deciding it wasn't the field in which he wanted to work.
After working as a locum in various practices and being a night doctor, which meant driving all over Sydney, he joined Dr John Vaughan in the Miranda practice, which initially operated from an old fibro house in Urunga Parade, where JB Hi-Fi is now located in Westfield Miranda.
The practice moved to a red brick house around the corner on Kingsway in 1987 when Miranda Fair was extended and then to Central Road in 2007.
Dr McConnell feels "very lucky" to have been a GP in the shire.
"It has been a beautiful place to work," he said. "The patients have been very good, they want to get better and this made medicine very easy for me, and it was a delight to work in that practice."
"The shire is very fortunate with the standard of medicine. We have very good local doctors and specialists and there has always been a good camaraderie."
Dr McConnell's last patient was a man who was "an inspiration" at high school - former PE teacher and basketball coach Barrie Meadows.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
