St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Miranda GP Bill McConnell retires years early due to onerous further education requirements

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr McConnell with his final patient Barrie Meadows (an "inspiration" from high school days) and staff Kylie Elasi and Kim Hassall. Picture by Chris Lane
Dr McConnell with his final patient Barrie Meadows (an "inspiration" from high school days) and staff Kylie Elasi and Kim Hassall. Picture by Chris Lane

One of Sutherland Shire's most experienced and respected GPs has retired several years earlier than intended because medical authorities have ramped up continuing education requirements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.