Colleen Foster, who is retiring after 44 years operating Wilsons Shoes at Jannali, is so happy she followed her father into the trade.
"I love it," she said, grabbing a few minutes to chat between customers.
"I think it's because I love meeting people - I'm a bit of a people's person - and helping them, thanks to everything I learnt from Dad."
The shop will close in December when the lease runs out.
One of Mrs Foster's most memorable experiences was when she opened the shop at Jannali and some naysayers were predicting it wouldn't last.
When the first customer came in and asked for a pair of size nine gym boots for his chimpanzee, she thought he was "having me on".
It turned out to be the truth and the chimp appeared in Walpamur Paints TV commercials in the 1980s.
Mrs Foster's father and his seven brothers had shoe factories and shops all over Sydney.
Wilsons Shoes was their business name.
Mrs Foster said her mother pleaded unsuccessfully with her to "get a nice job in an office".
"I said, 'no, I want to work with Dad,' " she said.
"My brother and I worked with Dad at his shoe shop in Burwood and we were there until he retired at 80.
"At that time, he said we should go and do whatever we liked."
Mrs Foster opened Wilsons Shoes at Jannali in April 1979, while her brother established several shops in Canterbury-Bankstown.
"It's been a good run, and I thank my Dad every day because it is a something he taught me," she said.
"He had to do things the right way,...get down, take the customer's shoes off and fit the new shoes properly."
A feature of the shoe shop since the beginning is a rocking horse named Silver, which has been ridden by thousands of children, and more than a few adults as well.
Mrs Foster and her husband Rick, a retired school teacher, plan to do some travelling within Australia.
With her positive attitude, she believes Jannali shopping centre will bounce back from the present downturn.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
