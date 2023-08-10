Inaburra School Bangor is preparing to showcase the talents of its all ages Generations Music Concert on August 22.
The school's youngest musicians have a lot to look up to when they perform alongside their older peers.
"The concert is all about celebrating the musical journey of our students who pick up a string instrument in year 2 and from there, can go on to explore a range of different musical opportunities right through to their HSC," Inaburra's K-12 Musical Director Jennifer Geering, said.
"It's very special to have students as young as eight performing on stage alongside our senior students. Everyone is benefiting from the inter-generational collaboration in that moment."
Inaburra has a comprehensive music education program from K-12 providing students with experiences and opportunities. Performance is a crucial component of the program, and the Generations Concert is just one of many showcase opportunities for students throughout the year, including an international music tour to Japan in December.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
