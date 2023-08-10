St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Critical Safety Funding sought for restoration of Kempt Field, Hurstville

first published August 10 2023 - 12:05pm
Parts of Kempt Field, Hurstvile including the $1.5 million adventure playground have been closed since last December due to subsidence. Picture: Chris Lane
The Department of Planning and Environment will seek NSW Government Critical Safety Funding to help with the restoration of Kempt Field, Hurstville.

