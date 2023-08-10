Critical Safety Funding sought for restoration of Kempt Field, Hurstville

The Department of Planning and Environment will seek NSW Government Critical Safety Funding to help with the restoration of Kempt Field, Hurstville.
Parts of the park including the $1.5 million adventure playground have been closed since last December due to subsidence.
The council is working with the landowner, NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), to carry out further investigations of the park and the subsequent rectification actions to ensure the long-term safety and usability of the site.
A report to this month's Georges River Council assets and infrastructure committee gave an update on the park.
This said the DPE is developing a business case to obtain the Critical Safety Funding to progress site investigations and remediation planning.
The ability to obtain this funding will determine the progression of the project.
The council has also allocated $1,265,000 in its 2023/24 Budget to allow for the relocation of the existing play structures, make good of the land and removal of the asphalt pathway.
Fencing along the affected perimeter and multi-lingual signage has been installed to protect park visitors.
Daily inspections of the fencing are now occurring due to unauthorised community access.
The council continues to meet with DPE to ascertain the condition of the site based on ongoing investigation and monitoring of subsidence and contamination undertaken by consultants engaged by DPE.
These investigations will determine the long-term management of the site and usability by the community
A meeting was held in April to discuss the development of a communication plan by DPE to better inform the community of ongoing management of the site.
Previously a brickworks, the site was filled in to become a reserve around 1977. It is NSW Government-owned and has been under the care, control and management of Council for more than 40 years.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.