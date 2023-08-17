It was a good day to go to Kindergarten on Tuesday.
For the children at Rise & Shine Kogarah, an exciting incursion was the highlight of the week, in celebration of a national event that aims to inspire little minds.
National Science Week is a opportunity to promote all things science and aims to encourage primary school learners to engage in fun and educational hands-on activities.
A whirlwind of interactive experiments were provided by STEM Orbit Ranger Tabby Chappelow, who runs in-house science programs at early childhood education centres and schools.
She was at Kogarah on August 15 to present safe chemical reaction explosions and a bubble session. Children were also delighted to get up close with a resident bearded dragon, stick insects and observe burrowing cockroaches.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
