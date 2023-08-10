Investigation underway following crash at Kogarah

An investigation is underway following a crash at Kogarah overnight.
Just before 10pm Wednesday, August 9, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, Kogarah, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command attended and initial inquiries indicate, the Subaru and a Mercedes A180 were both travelling south when they reportedly collided and the Subaru struck a power pole, bringing down power lines and catching alight.
The Princes Highway was closed and Fire and Rescue NSW attended to extinguish the blaze; however, the Subaru was destroyed.
The Subaru driver and sole occupant, a 42-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to St George Hospital for treatment.
The Mercedes driver - an 18-year-old man - was uninjured.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision is urged to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
