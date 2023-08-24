Developing connections between children of different ages is the focus of a primary school initiative in August.
For one day each week, pupils from primary schools who have been identified as having high potential in social emotional awareness and capabilities, have been participating in a community of schools program.
It's all about developing connections with younger peers - and having an exchange of learning.
Some pupils visit Southgate shops to help customers push trolleys or find items in stores, others go to support classes to help people with autism at Caringbah. Or they may attend Bay Breeze nursing home for Dancesports inter-generational visits, visit Dandelion at Taren Point, and as photos above show, work with preschools to develop links with early childhood providers.
'By the Bays' was in full swing during Book Week, with pupils going on an excursion to Little Blessings Early Learning Centre at Caringbah South, to perform for children and engage in play activities.
The 10-week program aims to provide a collaborative environment where children are challenged in self-awareness and understanding of emotions.
