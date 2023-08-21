This adaptation of Nitin Vengurlekar's lauded stage show of the same name is a rare gem of independent filmmaking. Starring Vengurlekar as Chakraborty/Umbrellaman - reprising the role he also played onstage - the film builds on the warped whimsy of award-winning director Platon Theodoris's debut feature Alvin's Harmonious World of Opposites, enabling him to stake a claim as one of the country's most distinctive and curious filmmakers.