Bundeena feature film director Platon Theodoris presents 'Lonely Spirits Variety Hour' at Hazelhurst Gallery

By Eva Kolimar
August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Bundeena resident and feature film director Platon Theodoris. Picture supplied
Bundeena resident and feature film director Platon Theodoris. Picture supplied

Bundeena resident and feature film director Platon Theodoris, whose second feature film Lonely Spirits Variety Hour is screening at Hazelhurst Gallery in the film club, will also participate in an audience Q&A on August 27.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

