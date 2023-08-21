Bundeena resident and feature film director Platon Theodoris, whose second feature film Lonely Spirits Variety Hour is screening at Hazelhurst Gallery in the film club, will also participate in an audience Q&A on August 27.
An existential mishmash of Spike Milligan and Jacques Tati with an Australian flavour, this is absurdist comedy at its weirdest and most charming.
Neville Umbrellaman is a verbose, velvet-voiced intellectual who hosts a late-night radio show from his parents' garage. The alter ego of Rabindranath Chakraborty, Umbrellaman is deeply committed to the program, a labour of love and fantastical fancy that masks deeper, more tragic truths. Luckily, he's got plenty of eccentric guests to help him out, from folk singer Kenneth Wong and Terry the neighbour to French baker Yvette and Chakraborty's secret crush, Sabrina D'Angelo.
This adaptation of Nitin Vengurlekar's lauded stage show of the same name is a rare gem of independent filmmaking. Starring Vengurlekar as Chakraborty/Umbrellaman - reprising the role he also played onstage - the film builds on the warped whimsy of award-winning director Platon Theodoris's debut feature Alvin's Harmonious World of Opposites, enabling him to stake a claim as one of the country's most distinctive and curious filmmakers.
The film premiered at the 25th Perth International Film Festival and was nominated for the MIFF Innovation Award at the 70th Melbourne International Film Festival. The film won Best Film at the 16th Sydney Underground Film Festival.
Every Monday at 6pm, Thursday 2pm, and Sunday 11am, experience a program of film that has been specially curated for Hazelhurst by Georgia Wallace-Crabbe and Gregory Miller.
Members will enjoy a variety of films including art house classics and award winning films from Cannes and Sundance.
All screenings are free once you join the Hazelhurst Film Club for $60 a year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.