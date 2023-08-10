Manjeet Grewal has been reappointed chief executive officer of Sutherland Shire Council for a further three years.
Ms Grewal was the first woman to hold the position, previously titled general manager, when she was appointed in April 2019.
Her contract extension was agreed to following a performance review in a confidential meeting of the council.
The vote, which was made public, was 13-1. Independent councillor Leanne Farmer voted against an extension.
Ms Grewal's contract term of three years is on existing Total Remuneration Package arrangements.
Before her appointment as CEO, Ms Grewal had filled a range of senior management roles at the council over more than 20 years.
She took over as acting general manager when Scott Phillips, who succeeded long-time general manager John Rayner, left the position at short notice in late 2018.
Ms Grewal is a qualified engineer. Her qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce, a Masters of Operations Management, and a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (Honours). She is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.