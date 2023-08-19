Inaburra School Bangor is preparing to showcase the talents of its all ages Generations Music Concert on August 22.
The school's youngest musicians have a lot to look up to when they perform alongside their older peers.
"The concert is all about celebrating the musical journey of our students who pick up a string instrument in year 2 and from there, can go on to explore a range of different musical opportunities right through to their HSC," Inaburra's K-12 Musical Director Jennifer Geering, said.
"It's very special to have students as young as eight performing on stage alongside our senior students. Everyone is benefiting from the inter-generational collaboration in that moment."
Inaburra has a comprehensive music education program from K-12 providing students with experiences and opportunities. Performance is a crucial component of the program, and the Generations Concert is just one of many showcase opportunities for students throughout the year, including an international music tour to Japan in December.
Tickets: events.humanitix.com/generations-concert.
ShireBiz will host a special session focused on the topic, "the current pressures on the development industry both locally and nationally", on Thursday, August 24, at The Royal Motor Yacht Club, Woolooware Road, Burraneer.
Running from 5pm to 7pm, the discussion will be led by guest speaker Julian Sammut.
Issues that will be addressed incude material cost increases, labour shortages, and confidence in the development industry.
Capacity to the free event is limited, so book your ticket now via eventbrite.com.au.
A special needs dance studio is celebrating its 22nd annual concert in August with a momentous performance.
A total of 49 students with special needs are excited to show audiences what they have been learning in the past year.
Twinkle Dance Studio Miranda Director Justyne Leeke said she was inspired by her students who will light up the stage at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on August 27.
"I want the community to see what I see every week: what my students' abilities are and what they are capable of," she said. "Their resilience to overcome whatever is thrown their way, to get on with life and live it to the fullest. The joy and excitement in the auditorium from the stage is contagious."
August 27 at 2pm. Tickets $45 (adults), children younger than 15 years of age $40.
Tickets: www.ticketek.com or the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre box office in person.
To mark the Australian Plant Society's Sutherland group's 60th anniversary, an open gardens weekend is planned for September 2-3.
Six members will open their gardens to the public to show off the beauty and diversity of Australian natives.
Gardens range from level access to steeper sites, from sun to shade, and from well-established to more recent.
Each garden has something different to show about gardening with natives.
On Saturday, September 2, the four open gardens are centred around Jannali, and on Sunday, September 3, the two open gardens will be in Engadine.
Entry to each garden is by gold coin donation. Refreshments and plants will be sold at selected gardens. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8df87t.
Talented muso Craig Woodward will bring his the songs of two of the world's leading male vocalists to the stage of Club Central Menai on Saturday, September 2.
Somebody Like You - Keith Urban and Bryan Adams Tribute Show offers club members and their guests a solid block of rock and country.
Expect to hear Urban hits including One Too Many, Blue Ain't Your Colour and of course Somebody Like You, alongside Adams tracks Summer of '69, Heave, Run To You and Everything I Do (I Do It For You).
The show will start at 8pm (doors 7.30pm). Tickets cost $30 presale or $35 on the night. Visit clubcentral.org.au.
