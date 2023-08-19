St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Entertainment and other events coming up in Sutherland Shire

August 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 4 pupil Amelia and Year 12 student Caleb study the French Horn and are part of the Generations Concert at Inaburra School. Picture supplied
Year 4 pupil Amelia and Year 12 student Caleb study the French Horn and are part of the Generations Concert at Inaburra School. Picture supplied

Inaburra concert

Inaburra School Bangor is preparing to showcase the talents of its all ages Generations Music Concert on August 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.