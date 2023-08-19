Around Town in St George: School reunion, twinkling stars and Andre Rieu

On a verandah on Park Road Hurstville 90 years ago, Edith Roseby Ball established a Christian school for young girls and boys.
From early beginnings with only five students, Danebank Anglican School for Girls educates more than 1000 girls each year, from Kindergarten to year 12. To celebrate the momentous occasion of Danebank's 90th year, former students and teachers are invited to join festivities.
A high tea will be held at in the Performing Arts Centre on August 26. The event will include opportunities to reminisce with friends, grab a snack and tour the school's facilities.
Old Girls President Associate Professor Noelene Wetherby-Fells, will be presenting a mentoring program designed to support and empower recently graduated girls.
Register: alumnae@danebank.nsw.edu.au.
A special needs dance studio is celebrating its 22nd annual concert in August with a momentous performance.
A total of 49 students with special needs are excited to show audiences what they have been learning in the past year.
Twinkle Dance Studio Miranda Director Justyne Leeke said she was inspired by her students who will light up the stage at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on August 27.
"I want the community to see what I see every week: what my students' abilities are and what they are capable of," she said. "Their resilience to overcome whatever is thrown their way, to get on with life and live it to the fullest. The joy and excitement in the auditorium from the stage is contagious."
August 27 at 2pm. Tickets $45 (adults), children younger than 15 years of age $40.
Tickets: www.ticketek.com or the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre box office in person.
Violin virtuoso and band leader Andre Rieu will return to Australia later this month, but this time around it will be on screens at cinemas around the country.
Showing on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, at Event Cinemas Beverley Hills, Andre Rieu's 2023 Maastricht Concert - Love Is All Around, is bound to delight music lovers.
Rieu will stage his glorious annual summer concert in the iconic Vrijthof Square of his home town.
The concert will feature a host of heart-warming pieces lovingly chosen by Andre, covering classic, popular sing-alongs and delightful waltzes.
Along with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, Andre will team up with the charming Gospel Choir and special surprise guests.
Tickets for the special limited sessions are on sale now. Secure your seats at tinyurl.com/3ej626s4.
The Citizen's Climate Lobby meets on the second Sunday of the month at Oatley RSL Club, 23 Letitia Street, Oatley, from 1.15pm (optional lunch) and from 2.30pm (meeting).
All are welcome to join the group. Activities include educating each other about global overheating and what we can do about it, advocating an effective price on carbon, meeting members of the public and community leaders including politicians. Donations are encouraged.
For more details call George on 0467 004 892.
