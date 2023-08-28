Traffic delays are expected on Princes Highway, Kogarah around the President Avenue intersection during five weekends of continuous road work.
The disruption, associated with the M6 Stage 1 construction, will begin this weekend, from 8pm on Friday, September 1 until 5am on Monday September 4, weather permitting.
The biggest change will be partial lane closures on Princes Highway between Green Street and South Street.
"Undertaking these weekends of continuous work is the safest and most efficient way for us to manage this construction," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"We are working hard to reduce the impacts on nearby residents, motorists and other affected members of the community. The most highly impacted residents have been offered alternative accommodation for the weekend.
"We thank the community for their patience while we carry out this important work.
"Traffic delays are expected on Princes Highway and motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible. Motorists are also reminded to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
"Up to four more weekends of continuous work are planned on Princes Highway in September and October. These dates may change depending on weather conditions. The community will be notified about these works when they are confirmed.
"Up to two further weekends of continuous work are planned on President Avenue, Kogarah in November for utilities and road upgrades. The community will be notified about these works when they are confirmed."
