Motorists advised to avoid Princes Highway-President Avenue Kogarah intersection area during five weekends of continuous road works

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 28 2023
Intersection of Princes Highway and President Avenue, Kogarah. Picture by John Veage
Intersection of Princes Highway and President Avenue, Kogarah. Picture by John Veage

Traffic delays are expected on Princes Highway, Kogarah around the President Avenue intersection during five weekends of continuous road work.

