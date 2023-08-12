I feel quite confident that the plan as submitted would be an excellent development for Rockdale Park and I feel would make this Park unique in Sydney and in NSW.- Superintendent of Parks and Properties, C Daly, 1970.
The origin of the 57 dead trees removed this month in historic Rockdale Park are revealed in council minutes dating back more than 50 years.
Minutes of the former Rockdale Council in 1970 show the trees originally came from a nursery in Penshurst Street, Penshurst owned by a Mr Alex Muir.
Mr Muir had been operating his nursery for many years but when he decided to close it, he offered his stock of rare trees to the council at a reduced price.
The minutes of the November 5, 1970 meeting of Rockdale Council quotes the council's Superintendent of Parks and Properties:
"Mr Muir specialises in the growing of container grown advanced Conifers, Maples and trees for the connoisseur. He has a collection of trees at the moment that I consider would not be available anywhere else in Australia. These particular types of trees are mostly advanced specimens, some of the Cedars being about 8-10 ft high; are very expensive; and are much sought after by keen gardeners."
According to the council minutes, the value of his stock of 4,000 plants was about $72,000 (about $525,000 in today's prices). Mr Muir offered them to the council for $7,000, about $55,000 now.
"Mr Muir has recently had some success on the stock market, and is able to retire from his business, but he has a very deep love of the plants in his collection, and for that reason, is desirous of them being retained in one area, such as a park rather than being sold to landscape gardeners, nurserymen etc." the council minutes said.
When the then Rockdale Council mayor, Ron Rathbone and the Superintendent of Parks and Properties inspected the plants, it was envisaged that a considerable number could be used to develop Rockdale Park.
Once known as Tunks' Paddock, Rockdale Park was purchased by Rockdale Council in 1899 for £700 and was officially opened in 1901.
The council wanted to develop the park as a passive recreational area, rather than a playing field, and it was felt that the park could become a showplace of Sydney, if it was developed with some of Mr Muir's plants.
"I do not know of any other park that would be able to be compared with a park landscaped with these trees," the Superintendent of Parks and properties said.
"The possibility of purchasing these plants has come at a critical time as far as Council is concerned, in view of the forthcoming Centenary Celebrations."
The minutes of the ordinary Council meeting of October 1, 1970 show that the council voted to buy the entire stock of Mr Muir's trees, shrubs etc, which amounted to approximately 3,500, for $7,000.
A report to the Rockdale Council finance committee on May 6, 1971 said that a total of 1,500 trees would be required to plant in Rockdale Park.
These included Golden Cedrus Atlantica, Golden Weeping Deodara, Dwarf Conifers, Green Spruce, Weeping Spruce, Maples and Golden Pencil Pines.
A report to the council's Parks and Recreation Committee on January 14, 1971 show that Mr Muir agreed to prepare a suggested plan of development for Rockdale Park.
"Mr Muir in addition to being a nurseryman, at one time was an artist, of some note, and was awarded a scholarship some years ago when he travelled the world," the minutes stated.
"In addition to this painting scholarship, he had an intense interest in plants and landscaping and this has assisted him in his painting. He has some excellent ideas concerning landscaping generally, and I feel that his background and technical knowledge as far as land-scaping is concerned, in addition to his specialised knowledge of plants, makes him an admirable person to prepare a plan for the landscaping of Rockdale Park."
Mr Muir submited the following report for Council's consideration:
"The plan, is the simplest and cheapest I could design, both, from the point of initial prime cost and future maintenance.
"The basic principles of the design are few in number and are easily understood after a short study of the plan. The first and perhaps most important principle that must prevail, is unity, that is a singleness of thought in the organisation of the available space.
"The second principle is balance, that part of a design that gives a feeling of stability and equilibrium. This feeling for balance has a high emotional value for the human mind in all types of people, because it is one of the basic natural laws of humanity. Balance in the human mind is always associated with stability in human environment and things in common use and creates a feeling of being at rest.
"Accent in this plan, has been attained by placing in certain positions, trees which by their size, colour, rarity or unusual habit, create a diversion from the usual at that point."
The minutes record that the Superintendent of Parks and Properties, C Daly said, "I feel quite confident that the plan as submitted would be an excellent development for Rockdale Park and I feel would make this Park unique in Sydney and in New South Wales."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
