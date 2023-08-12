St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
History of Rockdale Park

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 12 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
I feel quite confident that the plan as submitted would be an excellent development for Rockdale Park and I feel would make this Park unique in Sydney and in NSW.

- Superintendent of Parks and Properties, C Daly, 1970.

The origin of the 57 dead trees removed this month in historic Rockdale Park are revealed in council minutes dating back more than 50 years.

