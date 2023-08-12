NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns has highlighted the achievements of Georges River resident Patricia Will, founder of Gabbies Sewing Angels.
"I would like to acknowledge and celebrate Ms Patricia Will, for her commitment and dedication to Gabbies Sewing Angels and more importantly to her local community", Mr Minns said in State Parliament on August 2.
"Gabbies Sewing Angels is a community organisation which gathers at St Gabriel's Church, Bexley every Thursday.
"The community group makes all types of children and adult clothes to be distributed to charities across Australia.
"Patricia founded Gabbies just over 20 years ago. Now the group has more than 40 members. Without fuss or grandiosity, Patricia and her team of volunteers produce over 8,000 clothing items each year.
"Whenever she can, Ms Will looks to her local community and other places to grow the organisation and let people know there is a welcome place for them should they like to share or learn sewing skills.
"I would like to thank Ms Will and express my deepest appreciation for the wonderful work that Gabbies does for our local community," Mr Minns said.
Over the years, the volunteers have supplied garments to people in need in Syria, Timor Leste, Fiji and the Philippines.
They have also made garments for bushfire victims and Aboriginal settlements in the Northern Territory.
The clothing is made from fabric donated by companies and individuals. The volunteers make everything from children's clothes, adults' clothes and carry bags.
In June, 2022, the volunteers of Gabbies Sewing Angels sent 10 bags full of clothing, hand-knitted tops, wraps, blankets and bed linen to flood-affected families in the Lismore district. The month before they sent 12 bags.
Gabbies has about 40 members, both men and women, aged from 42 to 96 and welcomes people from all ages and religions.
"We have 14 cultures in our group. It's beautiful to see the interaction between the cultures, both male and female, " Patricia said.
"We have a fully equipped workshop with 24 sewing machines, 12 overlockers and two cutting tables which have all been donated.
"Some of our members have been pattern makers, couturiers or professional sewers.
"Others have never sewn before and we offer to teach them. There is always work to do.
"We always need extra hands."
Anyone interested in joining Gabbies Sewing Angels can contact Patricia on 0421 771 868.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
