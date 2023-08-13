T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line passengers will have direct access to platforms on the Sydney Metro City and Southwest line at the new Martin Place station.
There will also be a new all-weather pedestrian walkway linking Martin Place station with Hunter Street.
Minister for Transport Jo Haylen said construction on the new metro station precinct was nearing completion ahead of services starting next year.
T4 Line passengers would enjoy a "seamless" transition to the metro, she said.
It is not known what part of 2024 Metro line services will start.
The main section from Chatswood to Sydenham will be opened initially followed at least a year later by the upgraded line from Sydenham to Bankstown.
Ms Haylen said the metro platforms at Martin Place, located 25 metres below ground level, were almost complete.
"The tiles and wall panels are in place, with the finishing touches now being made, as workers install signage and seats on the 170-metre-long platforms," she said.
"The 25 escalators will take commuters to their train are undergoing testing and commissioning, while the 14 lift shafts are ready to be fitted with elevators in October."
The new metro precinct has a footprint of more than an entire city block and will include 3000sqm of retail, dining and beverage outlets over three floors.
Station shopfronts have been installed and tenants will be handed the keys to start their fit-out in early 2024.
In the coming months, Metro's construction partner Lendlease will focus on building the station entrances.
Sections of Martin Place Plaza used during construction will start reopening to the public early next year.
When Sydney Metro services start running under the harbour and through the city, passengers will be able to travel from Martin Place to Central in four minutes, Victoria Cross in 5 minutes, or to Sydenham in just 11 minutes.
For more information about Martin Place Station visit: sydneymetro.info/station/martin-place-station
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
