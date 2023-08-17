There's something about Teddy that just makes Janice Fell smile.
After her husband died, Mrs Fell, of Caringbah, knew she wanted a companion.
She didn't expect it to be a four-legged furry friend who would become a source of great joy.
It was part of an initiative by the Animal Network Australia (Australia CAN) - the charity that partnered with Puppy Scam Awareness Australia. Companion Animal Network runs a Pets in Aged Care program to help keep older people and pets together.
Its recent survey showed the need for urgent action to keep older people and their pets together to ease loneliness and prevent unnecessary surrenders.
It revealed that a total of 74 per cent of older adults with pets said their animals provided companionship and reduced loneliness. Yet, only nine per cent of pet owners with in-home care packages received support to manage their pets.
That's where in-home aged care service provider Activus Transport has helped Mrs Fell. It provides transport services for older pet owners in Sutherland Shire.
Mrs Fell, 76, was grieving a few years ago when her husband died of cancer. Soon after, her 11-year-old Jack Russell named Candy died. Now she has a Cavoodle puppy named Teddy. Together they enjoy walking outdoors, gardening, and socialising with other pup buddies.
"We like being around in the fresh air and Teddy follows me everywhere," Mrs Fell said. "I don't feel alone with Teddy, and I don't have to worry about transporting him to the vet. I book it with Activus Transport, put Teddy in a 'doggy bag' and away we go to the vet. If something did happen, I know I can ring up Activus and they will do their best to help me get where I need to go with Teddy."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
